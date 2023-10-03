Teacher Well-Being: Narrowing the Research and Practice Gap

More than half of K-12 teachers, even more than in 2020, report feeling burned out at work.Self determination theory (SDT) and positive education can help support teachers.The positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning, and accomplishment model is flexible.

Self determination theory (SDT) and positive education can help support teachers. The positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning, and accomplishment model is flexible.found that 44 percent of those working at schools serving students and teens (K-12)—including 52 percent of K-12 teachers—educationof this series, Melanie Hodges, MAPP, of the University of Melbourne, shared findings from her recent literature review on the gap between research and practice when it comes to teacher well-being. Here, Hodges goes into greater detail about what changes can offer hope to educators struggling to thrive in such a difficult profession.In looking at SDT, the mini-theory that I would consider mainly with this is basic needs theory [see the work offor more on this]. Teachers always want to be seen as competent and autonomous and have relatedness.

Read more:

PsychToday »

Franklin Community H.S. teacher named Indiana Teacher of the YearEric Jenkins, an English teacher at Franklin Community High School, was named 2024 Teacher of the Year by the Indiana Department of Education.

Philadelphia Police narrowing in on suspect who stomped out driver’s windshieldThe motorcyclist assaulted the driver after stomping out the back windshield of her car.

Florida middle school teacher terminated, arrested after child porn was found on phone: policeFormer middle school teacher Ryan Hamil, 22, was charged with child pornography possession after officers found two explicit images of a pre-teen on his phone.

West Valley family, community mourning death of beloved Buckeye math teacherA West Valley community is mourning, remembering a life that was lost too soon.

Video Shows High Schooler Allegedly Hitting Teacher with Metal ChairA 15-year-old Michigan high school student is facing felonious assault charges after being caught on video allegedly throwing a metal chair and hitting a teacher.

Alabama teacher arrested for sexually abusing a child: SheriffIn addition to his teaching position, the suspect also had access to children through his former role as a foster parent, the sheriff's office said.

More than half of K-12 teachers, even more than in 2020, report feeling burned out at work.

Self determination theory (SDT) and positive education can help support teachers.

The positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning, and accomplishment model is flexible.found that 44 percent of those working at schools serving students and teens (K-12)—including 52 percent of K-12 teachers—educationof this series, Melanie Hodges, MAPP, of the University of Melbourne, shared findings from her recent literature review on the gap between research and practice when it comes to teacher well-being. Here, Hodges goes into greater detail about what changes can offer hope to educators struggling to thrive in such a difficult profession.In looking at SDT, the mini-theory that I would consider mainly with this is basic needs theory [see the work offor more on this]. Teachers always want to be seen as competent and autonomous and have relatedness. If teachers' needs for these things are met within their teaching practice and they are not directed to be overly uniform, teachers are then partway onto the path of positive education. By allowing these simple needs to be met, teachers are beginning to job craft their own expertise within their profession: the expertise that we studied at university for and have a passion for. Teaching is becoming extremely conservative again, to the point where we teachersopening our mouths in case we get reprimanded, but kids today are finding out information and saying things that they learn from social media that are far beyond anything even the most conservative parents could imagine.

positive emotion, engagement, relationships, meaning, and accomplishment model (PERMA)One of the main things that struck me with PERMA and VIA was that they don’t have to be used in their entirety to still be helpful. For me, it was actually because of PERMA that I applied for the master of applied positive psychology (MAPP) in the first place.for the day that you had?""Was there some engagement that you felt?") With VIA, it can help to understand what strengths we have (and how we can use them) but also to work with the ones at the bottom of the list to revitalize ourselves in some way. Just as with PERMA, we do not need to use every single strength at once. In fact, one suggestion is to look at the lower strengths and pick one, then work with it for a week or two to see how it can be improved. See what happens.

For me, I made a PERMA goal to apply for the MAPP. I did this two years ago. The goal was simply to apply. It seemed like a small goal at the time. When I did apply, I didn’t really expect to get accepted, especially by Melbourne University. However, I did and next weekend I will graduate (I worked full-time and studied full-time, which I do not recommend).Well-being in schools is not a quick fix. What I have found, though, is that the research on burnout and well-being for teachers has revealed an ongoing concern since the 1970s (since I was born). There are multitudes of papers on the need to recognize the well-being of teachers from earlyto university classrooms, and there is an understanding that this is imperative. Right now we are seeing a universal teaching crisis: globally there is a shortage of teachers. This is not only a concern since the pandemic; it has been a growing concern for the past 15 years as we have seen the baby boom generation begin to retire. At the same time, the expectations of administration work and the ideation of proving ourselves as teachers continue to grow. These components affect teachers’ well-being.

Ideally, administration matters need to be cut from teachers’ workloads. Teachers became teachers to teach, not to write things up in triplicate that get filed away and never looked at. It also helps to offer teachers well-being interventions to learn, instead of forcing well-being interventions onto teachers and making well-being feel like a “waste of time” to cause resentment.Finally, school leaders need to listen, and allow teachers to sit and have a conversation over a well-made cup of tea and cake. Teachers need time to debrief. One thing I have learned, not only as a teacher who survived crisis situations and burnout but also through my own research in education, is that there is often no formal debriefing for teachers. We just get on with the job.As the lines between real and fake blur, Americans increasingly chase the idea of authenticity. The first step may be to consider self-knowledge, truthfulness, and other building blocks on the road to personal growth.