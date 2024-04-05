Teacher Plans to Skydive to Observe Solar Eclipse

A teacher from Hoffman Estates has an unconventional plan to observe the upcoming solar eclipse : by skydiving. Scheduled for this Monday, he will embark on his 600th jump, soaring through the skies near Dallas, Texas , for this remarkable celestial event. Hoffman Estates High School teacher Tyler Michie says he intends to execute a "high pull" when he skydives, ensuring precise timing to maximize his eclipse-viewing experience.

With totality expected to last approximately three minutes in Texas, Michie plans to deploy his parachute immediately after reaching an altitude of 13,000 to 14,000 feet. This strategy allows him nearly 10 minutes under the canopy, offering a unique vantage point to witness the eclipse and the moon's expansive shadow racing across the sky at 1,600 miles per hou

