Teacher placed on leave after school officials discover her OnlyFans page

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFile photo. A Missouri high school teacher was placed on leave after it was discovered she was running a page on OnlyFans.that she was placed on administrative leave after being interviewed by two school officials on Sept. 27. Her access to school email and other software has been revoked while the district investigates, she told the newspaper.

that she was placed on administrative leave after being interviewed by two school officials on Sept. 27. Her access to school email and other software has been revoked while the district investigates, she told the newspaper.

“The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter,” Kruse wrote. “Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel.”

Coppage told the news outlet that she charges a subscription fee of $10 a month and has nearly 1,500 followers. “I just knew some people that were doing it, and it was something that my husband and I agreed to do together,” she told headtopics.com

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Missouri high school teacher put on leave over porn site: 'I knew this day was coming'Brianna Coppage, 28, says her teaching days are probably over, but she acknowledged she knew the risks.

Former Nickelodeon Child Star Madisyn Shipman Joins Playboy's Version of OnlyFans, Shocked by 'Odd' Fetish RequestsFormer Nickelodeon child star Madisyn Shipman has joined Playboy's knockoff version of OnlyFans.

John Cameron Mitchell To Exec Produce ‘xXPonyBoyDerekXx’ Digital Multi-Week Drama On OnlyFans And XEXCLUSIVE: xXPonyBoyDerekXx, described as “a boundary-breaking digital play fusing theater, film, and mixed digital media into an epic multi-week online event,” will play out across the…

Minneapolis police officer's OnlyFans account prompts investigation but mayor has 'no issue' with nude photosThe Minneapolis Police Department has launched an investigation into one of its officers after a citizen reportedly recognized the officer from OnlyFans.

Minneapolis PD investigating after officer exposed as OnlyFans modelThe Minneapolis Police Department is looking into a Fourth Precinct officer who moonlights as an OnlyFans model.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskFile photo. A Missouri high school teacher was placed on leave after it was discovered she was running a page on OnlyFans.

Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content DeskST. CLAIR, Mo. — A Missouri high school teacher was placed on leave by school district officials last week after discovering she was producing sexually explicit content on OnlyFans, a site that contains pornographic material.St. Louis Post-Dispatch

that she was placed on administrative leave after being interviewed by two school officials on Sept. 27. Her access to school email and other software has been revoked while the district investigates, she told the newspaper.

“It was kind of always like this cloud hanging over my head, like I never knew when I would be discovered,” Coppage told the. “Then, about two weeks ago, my husband and I were told that people were finding out about it. So I knew this day was coming.”, superintendent of St. Clair R-XIII School District, wrote in a statement that the district was “recently notified that an employee may have posted inappropriate media on one or more internet sites.”

“The district has engaged legal counsel to conduct a comprehensive investigation into this matter,” Kruse wrote. “Actions taken as a result of the investigation will be in accordance with board policy and with guidance from legal counsel.”

Coppage said she joined the OnlyFans website, a subscription site that contains pornographic and other content, this summer to supplement her salary as a second-year teacher,“I really had two choices. One was to delete everything and hide from it, and my name was still going to be out there anyway,” Coppage told the. “I knew that I wasn’t going to go back into education. So it was either run and hide, or lean into it. And at the end of the day, I still have bills to pay and I still have like a family to provide for. So it was not really a difficult choice to just lean in.”

Coppage told the news outlet that she charges a subscription fee of $10 a month and has nearly 1,500 followers.

Coppage said she started the account and “didn’t expect much of it at all.”

“I just knew some people that were doing it, and it was something that my husband and I agreed to do together,” she told

The material began performing well on the site, Coppage told the news outlet. OnlyFans allows Coppage and other creators the option to post content, pornographic or otherwise, on a subscription basis.reported. She said that she and her husband appeared in a recent video with two other OnlyFans performers from St. Louis who have a large following, so that might have been how her non-teaching job was discovered.

“(The district says) they haven’t made a decision yet, but I’m just kind of putting the pieces together that I am not coming back,” Coppage told the newspaper. “I’m very aware that I am probably never going to teach again, but that was kind of the risk I knew I was taking. I am sad about that. I do miss my students.”

Rep. Matt Gaetz files ‘motion to vacate’ against Speaker Kevin McCarthy

2 children drown, 1 hospitalized after falling into California day care pool

Ex-MLB pitcher Trevor Bauer settles civil suit with woman over sexual assault allegations

Police say Charlotte Sena found ‘in good health’; suspect arrested

Report: Amazon tells its employees it is monitoring badge swipes