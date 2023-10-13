Teacher killed in knife attack in school in northern France

Citing a police source, BFM TV reported the attacker was about 20 years old and could have been a former pupil. It said the attacker's brother was also arrested.

BFM TV said the person killed was a French language teacher, while a sports teacher was stabbed and injured.President Emmanuel Macron was heading to Arras, his office said. French interior minister Gerald Darmanin said a police operation was underway in a school, without giving further details.

Reporting by Layli Foroudi, Michel Rose, Charlotte Van Campenhout, Tassilo Hummel, Benoit van Overstraeten; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by Richard Lough and Deborah KyvrikosaiosRussian forces pummelled the eastern Ukrainian town of Avdiivka from the ground and air on Friday, the fourth day of intense fighting in the biggest offensive by Russian forces in months. headtopics.com

