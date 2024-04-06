Teacher injured in deadly school bus crash files lawsuit seeking compensation

A bus carrying 44 pre-K students and 11 adults from Tom Green Elementary School crashed with a concrete truck on State Highway 21 in Bastrop County, Texas , resulting in at least two fatalities and multiple injuries.

The lawsuit filed by a teacher injured in the crash seeks more than $1 million in monetary relief for medical expenses.

