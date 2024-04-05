Teacher from Sweetwater Union High School District Named to National Teachers Hall of Fame

A teacher from the Sweetwater Union High School District has just been named to the National Teachers Hall of Fame. Keith Ballard , who taught at Southwest Middle School for 25 years, has also spread his cultural music programs to other campuses in the district.

He has been recognized for his support of students from marginalized communities.

