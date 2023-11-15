Teacher charged with shooting wife, brother-in-law at a wedding

An Indiana teenager is being charged as an adult for allegedly opening fire on a rival team’s basketball coach and his family following a tense game. Elijah Preston Earl, 17, was arrested last week and hit with three felony attempted murder counts in connection with the incident that took place outside Pacers Athletic Center in Westfield.

The teen is accused of firing at least three shots from a handgun at the coach of a rival basketball team, as well as his wife and son, as they were getting into their car in the arena parking lot

