Teacher accused of raping student implies she’s pregnant with his child

A former Tennessee elementary school teacher charged with raping a child was rearrested last week for allegedly attempting to coerce the victim.A Tennessee elementary school teacher accused of raping a boy when he was 12 years old implied in a phone call played in open court that she is pregnant with his child, according to reports.“I’m going to raise this baby.

She had been released on $250,000 bond, but her bond was revoked after McCommon allegedly contacted the boy. “[T]he actions of McCommon are not only appalling, but CPD is also concerned about this apparent violation of her bond conditions,” Covington Police Chief Donna Turner said in a Sept. 28 statement.

Prosecutors played the call in open court almost a week after Covington police say McCommon violated the terms of her bond from a child rape charge after texting the victim,“I will never text you again,” McCommon allegedly said during the phone call. “You will never hear from me again. Just please don’t say anything. I’m under so much stress and I’m so scared all the time. headtopics.com

“I tried to tell you. When it comes out looking like you, we don’t have to talk anymore. Just please God, tell me you’re not going to say anything. I’ll never speak to you again.” McCommon’s attorney, Jere Mason, said that there’s limited proof that the woman in the phone conversation is his client.

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

Discovery+ Sets First Price Hike Since 2021 LaunchWarner Bros. Discovery has implemented the first price hike for Discovery+ since the streaming service launched in the U.S. in January 2021. Starting today, the ad-free tier in the U.S. will rise t…

Candyman (2021) | ScreenRantThis sequel to the 1992 movie of the same name follows artist Anthony McCoy as he investigates the urban legend of the Candyman, a hook-handed killer who haunts the impoverished Cabrini-Green housing projects. As McCoy finds himself drawn deeper into the legend of the Candyman, he begins to learn the horrifying truth: the myth is much more dangerous than he ever could have imagined.

Metropolitan Café in downtown Dallas to reopen this fall with classic and new dishesThe Metropolitan Café will reopen this year after closing in 2021 after a 20-year history.

Report: Car fatalities on the rise in WA stateThe state’s roads have seen an increase of 36.27% in car crash deaths since 2021.

4 sentenced in connection with ‘violent crime spree’ across 3 Front Range counties in 2021Four people were sentenced in connection with a violent crime spree that spanned several Denver metro area counties and lasted more than two hours back in 2021.

2nd man convicted in 2021 Kearns church parking shooting that killed 1A second man has been convicted of murder and aggravated robbery for a 2021 shooting in Kearns that killed one and injured two others.