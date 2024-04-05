Teach Migrant Children English

New York City, Denver, Chicago and other cities are urgently recruiting bilingual education teachers as the children of migrants enroll in school. Bilingual-ed will doom most of these kids to failure. All too often it's an educational ghetto, producing dropouts who can't speak English and face a lifetime of poverty.

Non-English-speaking students should be given intense instruction in English when they first arrive at school and then mainstreamed to classrooms where students are taught only in English. The educational establishment says stressing English competency is "xenophobic." But immigrant parents deserve the truth, not political indoctrination. They need to know that nationwide, only 4% of eighth graders and 3% of 12th graders with limited English proficiency are proficient in math and reading, according to the National Assessment of Educational Progress test scores. A staggering 80% have no grasp of either subject

