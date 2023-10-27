TEA plans to fight a judge’s ruling that prohibits release of A-F performance ratings

The ruling comes after over 100 school districts across Texas joined a lawsuit filed against the agency, expressing concerns over the implementation of a new rating system.
"This is a system that is long overdue for accountability reform,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott. Superintendents of several Texas school districts say that not notifying schools of rating benchmarks left educators in the dark, claiming when the TEA changed its rating system during the year, and then applied it retroactively, it led to schools receiving lower ratings.
"If these ratings would have come out, they would have shown a false narrative about failing and declining school districts,” said Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez. Kingsville ISD was the first district to initiate the lawsuit. Reynolds-Perez said that those ratings would have had a significant economic impact as well. headtopics.com
Hays, Bastrop, Leander, Dripping Springs school districts join lawsuit over TEA accountability ratingsTravis County judge orders TEA to refrain from releasing A-F school ratings "This is not a final victory lap by any stretch," Ott said."It's really the initial step in a long process with the ultimate goal being accountability reform."
Superintendents say they want to work with the TEA Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to create a more fair and transparent accountability system. But the TEA says the judge’s ruling “completely disregards the laws of this state” and they plan to appeal the decision immediately. headtopics.com
There have been many constructive conversations about the methodology with districts and among legislators. Though about 10% of our school system leaders disagreed with the methods used in A-F enough to file this lawsuit, the complete absence of public performance information means that 100% of our school systems cannot take actions based on these ratings, stunting the academic growth of millions of Texas kids.