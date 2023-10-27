TEA plans to fight a judge’s ruling that prohibits release of A-F performance ratings

The ruling comes after over 100 school districts across Texas joined a lawsuit filed against the agency, expressing concerns over the implementation of a new rating system.

"This is a system that is long overdue for accountability reform,” said Temple ISD Superintendent Bobby Ott. Superintendents of several Texas school districts say that not notifying schools of rating benchmarks left educators in the dark, claiming when the TEA changed its rating system during the year, and then applied it retroactively, it led to schools receiving lower ratings.

"If these ratings would have come out, they would have shown a false narrative about failing and declining school districts,” said Kingsville ISD Superintendent Cissy Reynolds-Perez. Kingsville ISD was the first district to initiate the lawsuit. Reynolds-Perez said that those ratings would have had a significant economic impact as well. headtopics.com

Hays, Bastrop, Leander, Dripping Springs school districts join lawsuit over TEA accountability ratingsTravis County judge orders TEA to refrain from releasing A-F school ratings "This is not a final victory lap by any stretch," Ott said."It's really the initial step in a long process with the ultimate goal being accountability reform."

Superintendents say they want to work with the TEA Commissioner of Education Mike Morath to create a more fair and transparent accountability system. But the TEA says the judge’s ruling “completely disregards the laws of this state” and they plan to appeal the decision immediately. headtopics.com

There have been many constructive conversations about the methodology with districts and among legislators. Though about 10% of our school system leaders disagreed with the methods used in A-F enough to file this lawsuit, the complete absence of public performance information means that 100% of our school systems cannot take actions based on these ratings, stunting the academic growth of millions of Texas kids.

Read more:

KVUE »

The Ultimate Audi R8 Will Be An Insane GT3-Based Supercar Developed By Scherer SportScherer Sport plans to build just 100 units of the Audi R8 GT3-based road car Read more ⮕

The 100 Girlfriends Highlights Shizuka in New PosterThe 100 Girlfriends is celebrating its third girlfriend, Shizuka Yoshimoto, with a special poster! Read more ⮕

Mark Zuckerberg: Threads has ‘just under’ 100 million monthly active usersMark Zuckerberg said Threads currently has “just under” 100 million monthly active users, and that he thinks there’s a “good chance” the app could reach 1 billion users in the next couple of years. Read more ⮕

Disney 100 Quiz Answers for TikTok Game (Today, Oct 26)Here are the Disney 100 quiz answers for today, Oct 26. These are the correct answers for the Disney100 game. Read more ⮕

Bitcoin (BTC) Massive 100% Gains This Year: Is There More to the Story?Crypto Blog Read more ⮕

100 homes planned for Jewelers Row hole | Real Estate NewsletterA vacant lot in the diamond district could soon be filled with nearly 100 apartments and/or condos, according to a new proposal. And Philly developers aren't building multi-bedroom apartments. Read more ⮕