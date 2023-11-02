TCS NYC Marathon runner Tricia Quartey-Sagaille competes for Black maternal health

Brooklyn resident Tricia Quartey-Sagaille, 42, is a runner, mother, dentist, business owner, and community advocate. This year, she’s taking on the TCS New York City Marathon on this Sunday, Nov 5, to promote Black maternal health after overcoming her own struggles with conceiving a child., hormone-sensitive growths in the uterus that statistically affect Black women more than any other racial group.

Quartey-Sagaille has dedicated her personal and professional life to advocating for others like her. “What I’m running for is that awareness, because I was petrified and I had known people had their wives pass away,” she said. “I know that socioeconomic status doesn’t matter and me being a doctor doesn’t matter. So yeah, I was afraid.”

Born in Voorhees, N.J., Quartey-Sagaille grew up the youngest of four siblings. Her parents had emigrated from Ghana to the township in the 1970s. The medical profession bug runs in her family: Her father is a podiatrist and her mother is a nurse.

She said she was always playing sports as a kid. “I considered myself a jock. Soccer, softball, basketball. In high school, I focused more on track and field. And I danced—I did ballet and jazz,” said Quartey-Sagaille. Ironically, she was a sprinter and jumper in high school and hated long-distance running, but later, she wanted to challenge herself with longer distances after college. Her first marathon was in 2014.

After having her "miracle" son last year via C-section, she started the difficult road to training for the big marathon while adjusting to changes in her body and breastfeeding. She is part of this year's New York Road Runners (NYRR) Team Inspire, a group of 26 runners participating in the marathon with compelling reasons for their runs. She's excited about seeing her husband and baby as she crosses the finish line.

