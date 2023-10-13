Taylor Swift: Which Songs Are Cut From the Eras Tour Movie?

It's been a long time coming, but Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour is officially in theaters. The film, which arrived in theaters one day early due to overwhelming fan demand, captures Swift's landmark (and still ongoing) tour on the big screen.

Alternate Songs First, it's worth acknowledging the songs that Swift has had on the Eras Tour setlist at one point or another thus far — but not on the nights that the movie was filmed. The final song of the section,"The Archer", is not included in the film at all, instead going directly from"Lover" to"Fearless", the first song of the Fearless (Taylor's Version) set.

prevnext Long Live "Long Live" is easily one of the most surprising songs left out of the movie — and it's easy to see why. The song was added to the Speak Now set of the Eras Tour (which, up until that point, had just consisted of"Enchanted") on July 7th, shortly after the release of Speak Now (Taylor's Version). headtopics.com

prevnext seven (interlude) Across the Eras Tour movie, a number of the era-to-era transitions — which allow Swift and her dancers to change costumes during the live show — are trimmed down for time. This includes the opening of the folklore set, which involves voiceover of Swift reciting the lyrics to"seven" as a spoken word poem.

prevnext cardigan The"seven" interlude isn't all that's cut from the folklore set, as the section's closing song —"cardigan" — is also a casualty. Despite being the most-streamed song off of folklore, and one-third of the"teenage love triangle" arc that Swift crafted across the album,"cardigan" does not make it into the Eras Tour movie. headtopics.com

