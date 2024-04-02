Taylor Swift to Launch Channel on SiriusXM

Taylor Swift is getting her own channel on SiriusXM called Channel 13 (Taylor's Version). It will broadcast from April 7 to May 6, coinciding with the release of her new album. SiriusXM subscribers in North America can tune in on Channel 13 in their cars or on the app.

The channel will showcase the versatility of Taylor's music and her impact across various genres.

