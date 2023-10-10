'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' will be a blockbuster — and might shake up the movie business

from WED 11:00 AM MDT until WED 7:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264from WED 10:00 AM MST until WED 6:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo...

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 09: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO BOOK COVERS. Taylor Swift performs onstage during"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at SoFi Stadium on August 09, 2023 in Inglewood, California.

Taylor Swift performs onstage during"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour" at Empower Field At Mile High on July 14, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. headtopics.com

Ticket sales will be split 43% with theaters and 57% shared by Swift and AMC — with the lion's share of that going to Swift. The film will play exclusively in theaters for at least 13 weeks — longer than many Hollywood releases do now. AMC CEO Adam Aron has called the deal "a coup for AMC" on social media.

Dergarabedian believes the two concert films should help lift the North American box office to more than $9 billion in 2023, up from the $7.4 billion of last year and edging closer to the $11.4 billion of 2019. headtopics.com

Some of those changes have been facilitated by the abolishment of long-held antitrust restrictions governing movie distribution. After more than 70 years of regulating divisions between exhibition and distribution,FILE - Taylor Swift performs onstage during"Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour"at Ford Field on June 09, 2023 in Detroit, Michigan.

Delrahim believes "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" — as a movie distributed by a theater chain, with nontraditional ticket prices — could "fuel new business models to save the exhibitors.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' will be a blockbuster — and might shake up the movie businessMovie theaters are readying for an onslaught like they’ve never seen before beginning Friday when “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” debuts. The concert film compiled from several Swift shows at Southern California’s SoFi Stadium is expected to launch with $100 million, or possibly much more. “The Eras Tour” heralds something new and potentially game-changing in the movie industry. Swift and Beyoncé are two of the biggest stars on the planet and are both heading into cinemas, the latter in December.

