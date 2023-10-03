'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' sets pre-sales records for Cinemark

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is seeing record demand for the “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” concert film, which hits theaters Oct. 13.“Domestic pre-sales for the concert film are more than 10 times higher than the exhibitor has seen for any other cinema engagement event as fans seek out the experience of an era,” the company said, in a statement Tuesday. Cinemark’s CNK, +0.92% stock rose 0.9% in premarket trades Tuesday after ending Monday’s session up 0.8%.

“Domestic pre-sales for the concert film are more than 10 times higher than the exhibitor has seen for any other cinema engagement event as fans seek out the experience of an era,” the company said, in a statement Tuesday. Cinemark’s CNK, +0.92% stock rose 0.9% in premarket trades Tuesday after ending Monday’s session up 0.8%.

Related: Cinemark launces Private Swiftie Parties to watch Taylor Swift’s New Eras concert film “The anticipation to experience Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on the big screen has blown everyone away, and Cinemark is thrilled to offer iridescent popcorn, exclusive merchandise and exciting giveaways that will ensure fans create a night that they will remember forever and always,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer, said in the statement.

Last month Cinemark announced Private Swiftie Parties, where fans can hire a private auditorium to watch the film.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Beyoncé Renaissance Concert Movie In The Works Following Taylor Swift's $100M Eras TourTaylor Swift could start a concert film trend.

Taylor Swift Eras Tour Popcorn Bucket: Where to Buy the Tub & CupHere's where to buy the Taylor Swift Eras Tour popcorn bucket tub and cup. These are the theaters that are selling it.

Beyoncé Renaissance and Taylor Swift Eras concert films: Everything we knowBeyoncé released a trailer for her Renaissance tour concert film on Monday in a deal with AMC, similar to Taylor Swift’s concert film from The Eras Tour. Here’s everything we know about tickets and both of the films.

Taylor Swift phenomenon: ASU students now enrolling in new course about Swift's influenceArizona State University is now offering a public policy course influenced by Taylor Swift.

NFL, Taylor’s Version: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and MetLife Stadium recapAll eyes were on Taylor and her celebrity posse at the Chiefs-Jets game.

‘We Taylor-gated’: Taylor Swift Fans Descend on a Jets GameFootball fans mingled with Swifties, on public transit, in the parking lot and at the game. Everyone was dressed for the occasion.

Cinemark Holdings Inc. is seeing record demand for the “Taylor Swift The Eras Tour” concert film, which hits theaters Oct. 13.

“Domestic pre-sales for the concert film are more than 10 times higher than the exhibitor has seen for any other cinema engagement event as fans seek out the experience of an era,” the company said, in a statement Tuesday. Cinemark’s CNK, +0.92% stock rose 0.9% in premarket trades Tuesday after ending Monday’s session up 0.8%.

Related: Cinemark launces Private Swiftie Parties to watch Taylor Swift’s New Eras concert film

“The anticipation to experience Taylor Swift | The Eras Tour on the big screen has blown everyone away, and Cinemark is thrilled to offer iridescent popcorn, exclusive merchandise and exciting giveaways that will ensure fans create a night that they will remember forever and always,” Wanda Gierhart Fearing, Cinemark chief marketing and content officer, said in the statement.

Last month Cinemark announced Private Swiftie Parties, where fans can hire a private auditorium to watch the film.

Related: AMC clinches deal to show Beyoncé’s ‘Renaissance World Tour’ concert film

Cinemark rival AMC Entertainment Holdings Inc. AMC, -1.14% recently announced that the film had shattered the company’s record for single-day advance ticket sales, with $26 million in ticket revenue sold on Aug. 31.

Major concert films are in the spotlight, boosted by high-profile tours from Taylor Swift and Beyoncé, whose “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé” will hit cinemas next month. On Monday Cinemark announced that preshows for Beyoncé’s film will begin Nov. 30. AMC is also selling tickets for “Renaissance: A Film by Beyoncé,” with shows starting Nov. 30.