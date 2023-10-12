Taylor Swift thanks Beyonce for attending her concert film world premiere

Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles.Beyonce Knowles-Carter and Taylor Swift attend the"Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour" Concert Movie World Premiere at AMC The Grove 14 on October 11, 2023 in Los Angeles.

"I’m so glad I’ll never know what my life would’ve been like without @beyonce‘s influence," Swift wrote. "The way she’s taught me and every artist out here to break rules and defy industry norms. Her generosity of spirit. Her resilience and versatility.

She continued, "She's been a guiding light throughout my career and the fact that she showed up tonight was like an actual fairytale.

Other stars spotted at the premiere included Maren Morris, Adam Sandler, Simu Liu, Mariska Hargitay and Molly Sims, among others.Taylor Swift announces early 'The Eras Tour' film release as she steps out for world premiereBefore hitting the carpet Wednesday night, Swift also announced that the movie would be released one day early on Thursday, Oct. 12.

"Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!!" she shared on She continued, "I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour. And the best part is, it’s an adventure we’re still on together. 🫶"in a press release last week that as of Oct. headtopics.com

