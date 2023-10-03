Taylor Swift takes over Travis Kelce's football weekend, hangs with Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes

Taylor Swift was spotted hanging with Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday. The women also went out to dinner together Saturday night.Continue reading here…Eddie Fisher stands between Elizabeth Taylor and wife Debbie Reynolds. Only a year later, Fisher would leave Reynolds for Taylor.Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer.

Taylor Swift was spotted hanging with Blake Lively and Brittany Mahomes during the Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday. The women also went out to dinner together Saturday night.Continue reading here…Eddie Fisher stands between Elizabeth Taylor and wife Debbie Reynolds. Only a year later, Fisher would leave Reynolds for Taylor.Caroline Thayer is an entertainment writer for Fox News Digital. Follow Caroline Thayer on Twitter at @carolinejthayer. Story tips can be sent to caroline.thayer@fox.com.

Read more:

FoxNews »

NFL, Taylor’s Version: Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce and MetLife Stadium recapAll eyes were on Taylor and her celebrity posse at the Chiefs-Jets game.

Taylor Swift Supports Travis Kelce at the Kansas City Chiefs vs. Jets GameTaylor Swift shows support for her rumored beau, Kansas City Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce at the team's away game against the New York Jets Sunday. Taylor's joined by friends Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, Sabrina Carpenter and more to cheer on the athlete. This comes after the singer was spotted watching the NFL star in action last weekend and even spent time together at an after party with his family. A source also tells ET the pair has been 'hanging out' while Taylor's taking a break from her 'Eras' tour, adding that they have 'a lot in common.'\r



See Taylor Swift's Chic Game Day Look as She Cheers On Travis Kelce Once AgainTaylor Swift made a stylish appearance at Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game against the New York Jets on Sunday. See what she wore to watch the football action!

Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the JetsTaylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field.

Taylor Swift brings Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Blake Lively to Chiefs game to support Travis KelceThe 12-time Grammy Award winner arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff Sunday night.

Taylor Swift Embraces Travis Kelce's Mother Donna During Chiefs GameThe singer and some famous friends were on hand on Sunday to watch the Chiefs beat the Jets.