Taylor Swift steals NYC spotlight during dinner with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes

commanded the streets of New York City on Saturday, dining with a star-studded group of women.The popstar arrived at Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, hand in hand with longtime pal Blake Lively. The women looked jovial as they entered the celebrity hot-spot for dinner.
The popstar arrived at Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, hand in hand with longtime pal Blake Lively. The women looked jovial as they entered the celebrity hot-spot for dinner. Swift wore an all-black ensemble while Lively opted for a more mismatched look.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively walked into Italian eatery Emilio's Ballato together.LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS Lively's older sister Robyn, also joined the women. Taylor Swift and Blake Lively looked happy walking to dinner together. Behind them was Lively's older sister, Robyn.who is currently enduring a bitter divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas (one of Swift's ex-boyfriends), was also spotted arriving at the restaurant. Since she and Jonas announced their divorce in early September, Swift has seemingly welcomed Turner into her famous girl squad. The two have been photographed out together on multiple occasions.
commanded the streets of New York City on Saturday, dining with a star-studded group of women.
The popstar arrived at Emilio's Ballato in SoHo, hand in hand with longtime pal Blake Lively. The women looked jovial as they entered the celebrity hot-spot for dinner.
Swift wore an all-black ensemble while Lively opted for a more mismatched look.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively walked into Italian eatery Emilio's Ballato together.LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS
Lively's older sister Robyn, also joined the women.
Taylor Swift and Blake Lively looked happy walking to dinner together. Behind them was Lively's older sister, Robyn.who is currently enduring a bitter divorce from estranged husband Joe Jonas (one of Swift's ex-boyfriends), was also spotted arriving at the restaurant. Since she and Jonas announced their divorce in early September, Swift has seemingly welcomed Turner into her famous girl squad. The two have been photographed out together on multiple occasions.loaning her Tribeca apartment to Turner
and her young daughters as divorce proceedings with Jonas continue.
Sophie Turner joined Taylor Swift again in New York City for an outing. The actress is reportedly staying at Swift's home in Tribeca as she and estranged husband Joe Jonas work out their divorce.