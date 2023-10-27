"I still look back on this collaboration with so much pride and gratitude," wrote Swift on Instagram after releasing '1989 (Taylor's Version) 'Jack Irvin has over five years of experience working in digital journalism, and he’s worked at PEOPLE since 2022.

She then expressed gratitude for Lamar re-joining her to record the remix once again. "The reality that Kendrick would go back in and re-record Bad Blood so that I could reclaim and own this work I’m so proud of is surreal and bewildering to me," added Swift.

The remix's new version appears on a special edition of her latest project. "I’m overjoyed to say that the Bad Blood Remix (featuring Kendrick Lamar) is available everywhere on the 1989 Deluxe Edition," concluded the Instagram post.about what it was like creating the original remix with Swift."With this particular record, it was me just vibing and catching her lyrics," he said at the time. headtopics.com

"I didn’t want to get into her head too crazy. I just wanted to have my own inspiration and see where it took it," added the rapper. "Fortunately, the vibe was right and it didn’t take too many takes and we was really locked in on the chemistry and we really felt what was going on when I was in the booth.

"I was born in 1989, reinvented for the first time in 2014, and a part of me was reclaimed in 2023 with the re-release of this album I love so dearly. Never in my wildest dreams did I imagine the magic would you sprinkle on my life for so long," the "Karma" singer wrote. headtopics.com

"This moment is a reflection of the woods we've wandered through and all this love between us still glowing in the darkest dark," added Swift.

