Taylor Swift's Style Inspires Fans for Holiday Shopping

Taylor Swift's career-defining Eras Tour has felt like the event of the century for her passionate fan base, the Swifties. I attended one of Swift's three Tampa performances in April and haven't shut up about it since. (My coworkers know I'm not exaggerating, and that I'm only somewhat sorry.) Still, the best Taylor Swift gifts aren't limited to tickets for a 2024 concert date.
With every Taylor Swift sighting in 2023—out to dinner, at a football game, out to dinner with the guy from the Chiefs—the singer gives fans a window into her personal style and inspiration for holiday shopping. According to Sarah Chapelle, creator of the fashion identification site Taylor Swift Style (@taylorswiftstyled on Instagram) and author of a forthcoming book on Swift's relationship with fashion, Taylor Swift's style is defined by three pillars: a high-low mix of luxury designers and more accessible, high-street brands, a habit of rewearing the same pieces multiple times, and a love of supporting small businesses alongside globally recognized brand
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: TheAVClub - 🏆 340. / 59 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »
Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 389. / 55 Read more »
Source: njdotcom - 🏆 282. / 63 Read more »
Source: wrtv - 🏆 598. / 51 Read more »