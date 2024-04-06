Taylor Swift's Private Jet Use Results in 139 Tons of CO2 Emissions

Taylor Swift 's carbon emissions from private jet use during her 'Eras' tour amounted to 139 metric tons of carbon dioxide, nearly nine times the average American's annual emissions. Despite previously calling global warming a 'horrific situation,' Swift continued to fly her private jet .

She sold one of her private jets for $40 million amid threats to sue a college student who tracked her emissions.

Taylor Swift Private Jet Carbon Emissions Global Warming 'Eras' Tour

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Wears Bunny Outfit in Throwback Video With Her MomTaylor Swift wore a bunny outfit in a sweet throwback video with her mom, Andrea Swift

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assaultTaylor Swift's father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assault with Australian photographer on Eras Tour

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Concert Film 'The Eras Tour' to be Released on Disney+Taylor Swift's hit concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Swift, will be released on Disney+. The movie chronicles Swift's highly successful 2023–2024 concert tour and earned over $260 million at the box office. It features a new name, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), and includes new songs not featured in the theatrical version.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Taylor Swift Teases ‘Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ Premiere With ‘Cardigan’ Performance ClipTaylor Swift has released a live clip of 'Cardigan' ahead of the Disney+ premiere of 'Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Disney+ Releases 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'Disney+ released 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' which includes the entire concert and additional acoustic songs. The streaming platform created special categories to honor each of Swift's 'eras' and showcased a variety of films and TV series.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

All 10 Eras In Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), RankedEidhne Gallagher is a Movie and TV Features Writer, living in Ireland. Having spent much of her life filling up countless notebooks with her writings, she decided it was time to share her work in all things in the entertainment industry and joined ScreenRant in 2022.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »