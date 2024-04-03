Taylor Swift's Makeup Artist Reveals the Story Behind Her Red Lipstick

Christopher is a Southern California-based editor and has been with InStyle since 2018. He covers all things entertainment, celebrity, and culture. Taylor Swift's red lipstick is one of the superstar's trademark makeup moves now, but it almost didn't happen.

During an appearance on celebrity makeup artist Gucci Westman explained that back in 2009, when she was enlisted to do the star's makeup for the cover of [magazine name], which had the songs 'Love Story,' 'Hey Stephen,' and 'You Belong With Me.' That same year was the now-infamous VMAs ceremony where Swift was interrupted by Kanye West, which feels like a lifetime ago now, especially with the release of [recent event]. Westman is laying claim to Swift's red lipstick, saying that she wanted to try something on the singer that hadn't been done before. Of course, the rest is history and Swift has made a scarlet lip color her signature beauty look

