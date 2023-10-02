Taylor Swift's latest Chiefs game appearance draws eyeballs amid Travis Kelce dating rumors

Jets fans have a message for Taylor Swift before kickoffall night for NBC as the pop superstar appeared at the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium in support of her rumored beau Travis Kelce.The broadcast came with a trailer with Swift’s music, a camera in the garage area of the stadium to track her and her entourage, and an eye to the suite whereCLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively cheer before the Kansas City Chiefs and the New York Jets game at MetLife Stadium on Oct. 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.Front Office Sports noted there were 17 cutaways to Swift in the box as well as her picking at her nails as the game got tight. There were also two commercials advertising her film about the Eras Tour.and TMZ Sports said the matchup drew 20.2 million viewers. The numbers were up from the previous week's matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Las Vegas Raiders and around the same viewership from the Dallas Cowboys and New York Giants game.

NBC later put out a full scope, including numbers from the channel, streaming, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms.

NBC later put out a full scope, including numbers from the channel, streaming, NBC Sports Digital and NFL Digital platforms. NBC said the total audience delivers was around 27 million viewers across all platforms and that viewership peaked at 29.4 million.

TAYLOR SWIFT, BRITTANY MAHOMES WATCHING TIGHT CHIEFS GAME SPARKS JOKES ON SOCIAL MEDIAAudience for women aged 18-24 was up 24% and women 35 and older increased to 34%.

Swift appeared at the Chiefs’ game last week at Arrowhead Stadium when the team trounced the Chicago Bears. It was the first time Swift was seeing the team in person as rumors about her and Travis Kelce began to pick up.

Taylor Swift was the talk of the town online Sunday after making an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game.The figure represented one of the week's top-rated games among females in the 12-17 demographic and 18- to 49-year-olds, according to Variety.