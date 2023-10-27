Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Has Made Her A Billionaire

Taylor Swift, whose ultra-lucrative Eras Tour is still going, has officially become a billionaire.

According to a new analysis by Bloomberg News, the 33-year-old pop superstar now has a net worth of $1.1 billion. The tour is a major component of her fortune, with about $700 million in ticket sales for shows performed to date.

Read more:

DEADLINE »

Taylor Swift Earns Streaming, Sales Gains Following 'Eras Tour' FilmMultiple songs and albums from her catalog rise following the concert film’s Oct. 13 premiere. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift's ‘The Eras Tour’ Won't Stream Until the SAG-AFTRA Strike EndsTaylor Swift's team will not negotiate with streamers over The Eras Tour until the SAG-AFTRA strike concludes. Read more ⮕

Cameron Diaz Calls Taylor Swift's The Eras Tour 'Amazing': WatchThe Charlie’s Angels actress went with friends Zoe Saldaña, Tiffany Haddish and Elsa Collins. Read more ⮕

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Sets Special Price for Halloween ScreeningsSelect theaters are offering tickets for Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour at $13.13 on October 31 to celebrate Halloween. Read more ⮕

Five Nights at Freddy's Box Office to Topple Taylor Swift's Eras TourThe Universal and Blumhouse pic is poised earn at least $45 million to $50 million in its big screen debut despite being made simultaneously available on Peacock. Read more ⮕

Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour Movie Streaming Release Won’t Be Until Actors Strike EndsTaylor Swift and her team are reportedly waiting for the SAG-AFTRA strike to end before The Eras Tour concert movie can head to streaming. Read more ⮕