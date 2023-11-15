Taylor Swift's Dad Attempts High-Five with Travis Kelce, But Gets Ignored

Looks like Taylor Swift's dad, Scott Swift, is also a Travis Kelce fan. The senior Swift cheered right alongside Kelce when his daughter changed lyrics to her hit song 'Karma' to reference her new relationship with the Kansas City Chiefs tight end during a concert she had in Buenos Aires, Argentina on Nov. 11.

Instead of singing, “Karma is the guy on the screen / Coming straight home to me,' she said, “Karma is the guy on the Chiefs / Coming straight home to me,' making Scott immediately turn to Kelce to give him a high-five. However, in a video that a fan posted online, it looks like Kelce doesn't appear to notice the high-five that Scott was trying to give him as he's too busy celebrating the moment. When asked about the missed high-five on his 'New Heights' podcast, Kelce said he did leave Scott hanging, but not on purpose. “Yeah, Mr. Swift, I apologize big guy and I missed that,' he said. 'I never miss a high-five too. Big high-five guy. It’s the most electric thing you can do at an event, so sorry, Mr. Swift.' Read on to learn more about Taylor Swift's parent

