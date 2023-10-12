Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in US, Canada

"Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Thursday in America and Canada. We're also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend," Swift said.

Previously, Swift had said the movie, "Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour," would only be released in North America, but it was later announced that it would be screenedLast week, AMC's shares rose 11% after the company said that advance ticket sales for the concert film had topped $100 million globally.A film based on U.S.

Read more:

Reuters »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' Film Premiering Wednesday at L.A.'s The GroveTaylor Swift's power knows no bounds ... the singer is shutting down a massive Los Angeles hotspot so fans can get a world-exclusive first look at her new 'Eras Tour' film.

The Grove closed on Wednesday for 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' movie premiereAnyone planning to do some shopping at The Grove in the Fairfax District on Wednesday will have to make other plans -- thanks to Taylor Swift.

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film premiere shuts down The Grove shopping center — is Taylor coming?All stores will be closed for the highly anticipated concert movie’s debut — and amid the high security is the possibility that the singer herself could be there.

Taylor Swift: Eras Tour Concert Film to Open a Day EarlyThe concert pic is set to make box office history this weekend when opening in 8,000 cinemas around the world.

'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour' Concert Film To Hold Early Thursday PreviewsTo the delight of Taylor Swift fans her new AMC-distributed concert movie will now be playing in cinemas as of Thursday night into Friday. Originally the Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour concert movie w…

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie to Release One Day Early Due to Fan DemandThe Eras Tour movie will now have early access screenings on Thursday, October 12th.