Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in U.S. and Canada

U.S. singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs during her Eras Tour at Sofi stadium in Inglewood, California, August 7, 2023.Taylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.

"Due to unprecedented demand we're opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on Thursday in America and Canada.

Read more:

CNBC »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour Movie to Release One Day Early Due to Fan DemandThe Eras Tour movie will now have early access screenings on Thursday, October 12th.

Taylor Swift's concert film to get early-access screenings in US, CanadaTaylor Swift, the cultural juggernaut known for shattering records, said on Wednesday that the documentary film from her billion-dollar Eras concert tour will offer one-day early-access showings in the U.S. and Canada.

Taylor Swift's 'Eras Tour' Film to Open Early Due to Demand“I can’t thank you enough for wanting to see this film that so vividly captures my favorite adventure I’ve ever been a part of: The Eras Tour,” Swift wrote on Instagram announcing the n…

‘Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour’ film premiere shuts down The Grove shopping center — is Taylor coming?All stores will be closed for the highly anticipated concert movie’s debut — and amid the high security is the possibility that the singer herself could be there.

Travis Kelce Reacts to Documentary Bump Due to Taylor Swift Rumors“Everybody is just so interested in the family dynamic!” the Kansas City Chiefs player quips on the latest episode of his New Heights podcast.

Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ concert film opening in theaters a day earlyThee pop singer announced Wednesday that her “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour” film will premiere on Thursday, opening a day earlier than planned.