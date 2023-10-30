Taylor Swift's Absence at Travis Kelce Game Sparks Conspiracy Theories

Taylor Swift has faced a fair number of conspiracy theories over the years, ranging from accusations of witchcraft to people thinking she hid in a human-sized silver container for the popcorn stall to leave after watching Travis Kelce play.Now her absence at Kelce's NFL game yesterday has sparked further wild theories as some people believe her non-attendance caused his team, the Kansas City Chiefs, to lose for the first time this season.

'No Taylor Swift effect,' a fourth added alongside a crying emoji.Before the game, MARCA, Spain's national daily sport newspaper, theorized that Kelce not having Swift watching him from the stands may affect his performance. The publication's reasoning for this is that he simply wouldn't be as motivated.Never mind the fact that Taylor skipped the game where the Minnesota Vikings hosted the Kansas City Chiefs at U.S.

