Taylor Swift's '1989' Vault Song 'Slut': What Do The Lyrics Mean?

Taylor Swift fans eagerly awaited the singer's 'From the Vault' bonus tracks prior to the re-release of “1989” on Oct. 27. 'Slut!' become the most anticipated of the five '1989' vault tracks for its provocative title. With its romantic acoustics sound, the song may not be what fans expected. 'Slut!' appears to be a response to the scrutiny she's faced in the public eye for her dating history, especially preceding 2014, when '1989' first came out.

In 'Blank Space,' Swift calls herself a 'rose garden filled with thorns.' In 'Slut!', Swift sings there are 'love thorns all over this rose.' The lyrics describe falling in love and paying the price Swift recounts the excitement that comes with falling in love, singing, 'Got love-struck, went straight to my head / Got lovesick all over my bed.' Falling in love has its risks.

