Taylor Swift Ranks as Billionaire on Forbes' Celebrity Billionaires List

Taylor Swift is a billionaire, ranking at No. 14 on Forbes' World's Celebrity Billionaires list. She earned $190 million from her Eras Tour concerts, making her the first person to achieve this solely through songwriting and performing.

Other musicians on the list include Rihanna and Jay-Z.

