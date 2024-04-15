Taylor Swift Opens Pop-Up Poetry Library in Los Angeles

Taylor Swift is celebrating the release of her next album, The Tortured Poets Department , with a pop-up poetry library in Los Angeles this week, in partnership with Spotify . And it's just in time for National Poetry Month . The open-air installation will be at The Grove mall in L.A. and will open on Tuesday, April 16 and run until Thursday, April 18.

You'll be able to access the library on a first-come, first-serve basis during The Grove's open hours , with no early entry; Spotify also notes that Swift won't be present at the event. Even if you can't attend in person, you can check out all the details this week on both Teen Vogue and Spotify's social media accounts — and this story will be updated as surprises are revealed.

Taylor Swift Pop-Up Poetry Library Los Angeles Spotify The Tortured Poets Department National Poetry Month

