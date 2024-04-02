Taylor Swift Makes Forbes Billionaires Rankings with $1.1 Billion Fortune

Taylor Swift made her debut on Forbes’ yearly billionaires rankings. Forbes reported Tuesday the pop star’s personal fortune amounted to an estimated $1.1 billion. That figure put her at No. 2,545 in the rankings. In total, 2,781 people have a net worth of at least 10 figures, according to the magazine. The holdings of those individuals were reportedly worth a collective $14.2 trillion. Swift achieved the status from the success of her music and concerts, according to Forbes.

TAYLOR SWIFT FANS DRIVE NEW TRAVEL TREND OF ‘GIG TRIPPING’: HOW DOES IT WORK? She embarked on the international leg of her wildly successful Eras Tour that showcases songs from her large music catalog in August. The world tour has brought her $190 million after taxes so far, according to the outlet. In December, Pollstar reported the Eras Tour produced a gross of $1.04 billion over the 12-month period ending Nov. 15. It suggested the production could wind up generating $2.165 billion tota

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



FoxBusiness / 🏆 458. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift Is on the ‘Forbes’ ‘New Billionaires’ ListTaylor Swift has officially reached billionaire status, according to ‘Forbes.’ Thanks to the Eras Tour and her very lucrative catalogue, she is the first musician to become a billionaire from music alone.

Source: TheCut - 🏆 720. / 51 Read more »

Taylor Swift Ranks as Billionaire on Forbes' Celebrity Billionaires ListTaylor Swift is a billionaire, ranking at No. 14 on Forbes' World's Celebrity Billionaires list. She earned $190 million from her Eras Tour concerts, making her the first person to achieve this solely through songwriting and performing. Other musicians on the list include Rihanna and Jay-Z.

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift, Magic Johnson join Forbes' Billionaires ListRooted in fact-based, transparent reporting, Newsy is an award-winning opinion-free network owned by the E.W. Scripps Company that is relentlessly focused on “the why” of every story and seeks to enable a more intimate and immersive understanding of the issues that matter.

Source: 10News - 🏆 732. / 50 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assaultTaylor Swift's father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assault with Australian photographer on Eras Tour

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift Wears Bunny Outfit in Throwback Video With Her MomTaylor Swift wore a bunny outfit in a sweet throwback video with her mom, Andrea Swift

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Concert Film 'The Eras Tour' to be Released on Disney+Taylor Swift's hit concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Swift, will be released on Disney+. The movie chronicles Swift's highly successful 2023–2024 concert tour and earned over $260 million at the box office. It features a new name, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), and includes new songs not featured in the theatrical version.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »