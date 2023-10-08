Taylor Swift-inspired pet names revealed as romance rumors about pop star and NFL player swirl

Taylor Swift continues to make headlines for her recent outings to the NFL's Kansas City Chiefs games to see rumored boyfriend Travis Kelce. Swift and Kelce have been spotted at various times over the last few weeks hanging out and riding off in Kelce’s 'getaway car.

' TAYLOR SWIFT QUIZ! HOW WELL DO YOU THE FAMOUS POP MUSICIAN? The wolf is the official mascot of the Kansas City Chiefs football team. Other popular pet names in association with Swift include 'Red,' 'August' — and, yes — 'Taylor.' Another obvious choice on the list is 'Travis' — followed by his last name 'Kelce,' according to Embrace.

Read more:

FoxNews »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Donna Kelce says the NFL is profiting off son Travis Kelce's ties to Taylor SwiftThe league’s most-famous mom recently discussed how Swifties are becoming obsessed with football because of the connections between the pop star and her son Travis Kelce

Can spotlight on Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce help NFL draw more Gen Z and female fans?Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have remained mum about their status since the pop superstar began attending the Kansas City Chiefs tight end's football games

Travis Kelce Says NFL's 'Overdoing It' With Taylor Swift CoverageTravis Kelce says the NFL is 'overdoing it a little bit' with its coverage of the pop singer's attendance at his games.

NFL ‘laughing all the way to the bank’ thanks to Travis Kelce/Taylor Swift relationshipDonna Kelce appeared on a podcast and spoke briefly about her son's relationship with the pop star.

Travis Kelce's Mom Jokes Taylor Swift Romance Is 'Good PR' for NFLDonna Kelce said the NFL is \u2018laughing all the way to the bank\u2019 with the money they\u2019ve made thanks to son Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift, the NFL, a Concert Film & Her Economic InfluenceThe artist’s recent NFL moment shows she’s way more than a singer — she’s an economic force.