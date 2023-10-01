Taylor Swift has 3-word reaction to noise level upon entering MetLife Stadium

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for September 30appeared to be astonished with the lack of noise in the garage area of MetLife Stadium as she went to watch her rumored boyfriend, Travis Kelce, and the Kansas City Chiefs take on the New York Jets on Sunday night.up with a handful of celebrities, including Blake Lively, Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds and Sabrina Carpenter. Yahoo Sports NFL reporter Jori Epstein was among the journalists under the stadium as they all cleared security.

Dating rumors swirled around Swift and Kelce and got even louder last week as she appeared at Arrowhead Stadium with Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift and Kelce then left together in one of the tight end’s classic cars, and they’ve been the talk of the entire NFL world all week.

Swift has yet to mention anything about the rumored relationship. Kelce was reportedly spotted at her home in New York City on Saturday night before he went back to the team hotel. Kelce said he hoped to keep that part of his life private – at least do it to the best of his ability.

RAIDERS' JERRY TILLERY EJECTED AFTER HIT ON CHARGERS STAR JUSTIN HERBERTon the"New Heights" podcast on Wednesday."I’m the one that was … I did the whole friendship bracelet thing and told everybody how butt-hurt I was I didn’t get to meet Taylor." headtopics.com

"So, yeah, I think it’s … what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives.

"So, yeah, I think it’s … what’s real is that, you know, it is my personal life. I want to respect both of our lives. She’s not in the media as much as I am doing this show every single week and having fun during the NFL season and on other guys’ shows like the ‘McAfee Show’ and any other show that I go on from here on out."

"Like you said on that Thursday night game, I’m enjoying life and I sure as hell enjoyed this weekend. Everything moving forward, I think me talking about sports will have to be kind of where I keep it."

Actor Ryan Reynolds and singer Taylor Swift arrive prior to the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets at MetLife Stadium on October 1, 2023, in East Rutherford, New Jersey.