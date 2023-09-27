Taylor Swift fans may be snatching up Kansas City Chiefs tickets

Taylor Swift's fans, called Swifties, are believed to be behind a spike in demand for Kansas City Chiefs tickets as they hope to catch a glimpse of the singer. That appears to be the case. Swift is rumored to be in a relationship with Kansas City Chiefs All-Pro tight end Jason Kelce and attended last weekend’s Chiefs game versus the Chicago Bears in Kansas City, Mo.

As a result, tickets to future Chiefs games are said to be a hot item, with Swifties (as her fans are called) apparently hoping to get a glimpse of the pop star at upcoming contests. The Kansas City Star reported Tuesday that StubHub, the ticket-resale platform, “has seen a nearly three-fold increase in ticket sales and ticket searches for all Chiefs home games for the rest of the season.”

And the same may be true for Chiefs away games, or at least it appears to be the case for the team’s match against the New York Jets this upcoming Sunday at New Jersey’s MetLife Stadium, the Jets home venue. Town & Country reported that sales were strong on StubHub for that match as well. headtopics.com

Not that any future Swift football sightings are guaranteed in the New York metro area or elsewhere.

It’s no news that Taylor Swift sells a lot of concert tickets. But is her fanbase now also feverishly buying seats to football games?

Not that any future Swift football sightings are guaranteed in the New York metro area or elsewhere. But as Town & Country noted, “Swift is based in New York City, leading many to speculate that if she wants to watch another football game, MetLife Stadium would be an easy location for her to attend.”

MarketWatch reached out to StubHub for details, but didn’t receive an immediate response.

Swift is on break from her hugely successful “Eras” tour until November. But Swifties have at least one other option for seeing her beyond buying football tickets with the possible chance of getting a glimpse.

That is, the movie version of Swift’s tour, simply titled “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” is set to be released on Oct. 13. Swift announced Tuesday that the picture, originally scheduled for U.S. release that day, will now be available worldwide.