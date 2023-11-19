Taylor Swift Fans Endure Grueling Conditions at Rio Show

Fans detailed the grueling conditions they endured prior to and during Taylor Swift’s Friday show in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Taylor Swift postpones second Brazil Eras Tour show after ‘extreme temperatures’ caused fan’s death. ‘Dancing With the Stars’ Taylor Swift Night: Harry Jowsey, Rylee Arnold take Page Six inside rehearsals.
During Taylor Swift’s first night in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil, a sea of fans were subjected to dangerous conditions which After standing in line for hours to get inside the stadium and claim a good spot in the general admissions area, Ana Clara Benevides “fainted” and had to be “resuscitated at the stadium for about 40 minutes.” Following news of the Swiftie’s death, other fans who were present for the concert gave insight into the terrible conditions via social media., formerly Twitter, a sweat-drenched Swift could be seen pausing her set to urge staff members to administer water bottles to concertgoers who were chanting for i
