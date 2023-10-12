Taylor Swift ‘Eras Tour’ movie premiere shuts down popular Los Angeles shopping center

Thousands of Taylor Swift fans swarmed The Grove in Los Angeles Wednesday for the premiere of 'Taylor Swift: Eras Tour.' The iconic venue, known for its farmers market and multiple high-end shopping spots, was completely closed to host the 'Cruel Summer' singer for the debut of her film at the AMC Theatre.

Look what you genuinely made me do: Due to unprecedented demand we’re opening up early access showings of The Eras Tour Concert Film on THURSDAY in America and Canada!! As in… TOMORROW,' she wrote on social media. 'We’re also adding additional showtimes Friday and throughout the weekend. All tickets will be available by 10am tomorrow morning.

Taylor Swift Shines at Los Angeles Premiere of ‘Eras Tour’Taylor Swift surprised fans at the Los Angeles premiere of the ‘Eras Tour’ on Wednesday October 11, two days before it drops worldwide