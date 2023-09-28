Taylor Swift effect: Jets ticket sales soar as Travis Kelce visits MetLife Stadium

Tight end Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs visit the New York Jets for “Sunday Night Football” at MetLife Stadium. Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.

However it’s not known if Travis Kelce’s contract also includes suite access on the road., suites for the Chiefs-Jets game are sold out, meaning someone behind the scenes most likely will have to pull strings to accommodate Swift.Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance Sunday at MetLife Stadium.Knowing the number of eyeballs which will be glued to the game Sunday, it’s a safe bet the NFL will find a spot for Swift to attend the prime-time matchup.

Suites at MetLife Stadium can hold anywhere from 12 to 30 guests, depending on the box. The suites come fully loaded with catered food, drinks and alcohol, and usually include VIP parking passes as well.

Also part of the suite packages are private restrooms, multiple flat-screen televisions and access to the VIP stadium entrances.

Read more:

nypost »

Taylor Swift will be at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce, Chiefs play JetsWelcome to New York indeed, Taylor Swift.

Jason Kelce Says Brother Travis Kelce Is Being a ‘Gentleman’ With Taylor Swift“It was fun watching the whole world take it in,” added the Eagles star.

Jason Kelce knew the world would ‘lose God damn mind’ over Travis Kelce and Taylor SwiftJason Kelce knew the mere mention of his brother and a certain pop superstar would have far-reaching consequences. During an appearance on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia, the Eag…

Taylor Swift plans to cheer for Travis Kelce at the upcoming Chiefs and Jets game: reportNFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that the singer will be rooting for her rumored new beau at MetLife Stadium on Sunday.

Taylor Swift Expected To Attend Travis Kelce's Next Game, Sunday At New York JetsTaylor Swift is really digging Travis Kelce ... because she's expected back at his next NFL game.

10 Jason Kelce moments that have fans falling in love with the other Kelce brotherJason Kelce, Travis' big brother, goes from ferocious NFL center to sweet teddy bear when he's home with his three daughters.

are going for as little as $106 per ticket and as much as $8,729 per ticket.had a similar rangeWhile Swift can no doubt afford those prices, chances are she will get the VIP treatment at MetLife Stadium, much like she did last Sunday when she took in the Bears-Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium. Swift was given access to Kelce’s suite for the game and took it in alongside his mother, Donna.

Donna Kelce and Taylor Swift are seen during the first half of a game between the Chicago Bears and the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on September 24, 2023, in Kansas City, Missouri.However it’s not known if Travis Kelce’s contract also includes suite access on the road., suites for the Chiefs-Jets game are sold out, meaning someone behind the scenes most likely will have to pull strings to accommodate Swift.Taylor Swift is expected to be in attendance Sunday at MetLife Stadium.Knowing the number of eyeballs which will be glued to the game Sunday, it’s a safe bet the NFL will find a spot for Swift to attend the prime-time matchup.

Suites at MetLife Stadium can hold anywhere from 12 to 30 guests, depending on the box.

The suites come fully loaded with catered food, drinks and alcohol, and usually include VIP parking passes as well.

Also part of the suite packages are private restrooms, multiple flat-screen televisions and access to the VIP stadium entrances.

Taylor Swift performed at MetLife Stadium for three nights as part of her Eras Tour in May 2023.This won’t be Swift’s first visit this year to MetLife Stadium. She played three sold-out shows there in MayThe Swift effect will last well beyond Sunday’s game.

Gametime reports Stubhub saw ticket sales for Kansas City home games triple following Swift’s visit last week.

After heading to East Rutherford, the Chiefs have a Week 5 matchup on the road against the Minnesota Vikings, followed another nationally televised home game on Oct. 12, when Kansas City hosts the Denver Broncos on “Thursday Night Football.”