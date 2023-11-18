Taylor Swift Drops Clues About Relationship with Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift keeps giving fans subtle clues about the status of her relationship with NFL star Travis Kelce. Some of the hints have been obvious, like Swift changing the lyrics of her hit song 'Karma' to include a nod to Travis' NFL team. But some have been more difficult to spot. Fans are used to Swift routinely leaving clues for them in her music videos and on social media.

One eagle-eyed fan realized the light-up bracelets flashed red and gold while Swift sang 'End Game' during night two of The Eras Tour in Argentina. 'Just realized the bracelets changed from Blue to RED + GOLD (Chiefs colors) during End Game * with Travis present,' the user wrote over a video of the moment. TAYLOR SWIFT, TRAVIS KELCE'S PDA SIGNALS NFL PLAYER IS ‘END GAME’ FOR POP STAR: EXPERT Fans have speculated Swift's decision to sing 'End Game' while Travis was visiting her in the South American country was a clue to where the two are in their fast-moving relationship. The lyrics are sports-themed with Taylor singing, 'I wanna be your endgame/I wanna be your first string/I wanna be your A-Team





🏆 9. FoxNews » We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor and Travis dress as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce for HalloweenMeet married Albuquerque couple Taylor and Travis Anderson, whose 'Love Story' also began in Kansas City.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Travis Kelce Followed Kylie Kelce’s Advice When Dating Taylor SwiftKylie Kelce advised Travis Kelce to find someone who loves his mustache just weeks before he began dating Taylor Swift

Source: usweekly - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift Timeline: How Kelce Played Since Going PublicTravis Kelce and Taylor Swift started making headlines in July. How has the Kansas City Chiefs star performed since the couple went public?

Source: Newsweek - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Jason Kelce Addresses Brother Travis Kelce's New 'Level of Stardom' Amid Taylor Swift RumorsLindsay Lowe has been a regular contributor to TODAY.com since 2016, covering pop culture, style, home and other lifestyle topics. She is also working on her first novel, a domestic drama set in rural Regency England.

Source: TODAYshow - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Travis Kelce Dating Taylor Swift: Jason Kelce Is 'Happy' But Worried“This is another level of stardom that typically, football players don’t deal with,” the Eagles player noted.

Source: billboard - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »

Eagles’ Jason Kelce expresses concern for brother Travis Kelce amid budding romance with Taylor SwiftJason Kelce is 'happy' for brother Travis Kelce amid his budding romance with pop sensation Taylor Swift, but he does have one possible concern.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87,1 Read more »