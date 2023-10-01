Taylor Swift brings Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman to Travis Kelce's Chiefs football game

Jessie James Decker reveals what advice she would give Taylor SwiftJessie James Decker told Fox News Digital what advice she would give to Taylor Swift when it comes to dating an athlete, saying "it's a different world."She was back in New Jersey Sunday night with a few of her famous friends for something a little different – to support her new boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets.

Jessie James Decker told Fox News Digital what advice she would give to Taylor Swift when it comes to dating an athlete, saying "it's a different world." She was back in New Jersey Sunday night with a few of her famous friends for something a little different – to support her new boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets.

Swift was joined by her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter spotted hanging out in her luxury suite. TAYLOR SWIFT APPEARS AT CHIEFS-JETS GAME TO SUPPORT RUMORED BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE'S TEAM

Taylor Swift laughs with Ryan Reynolds before heading up to her suite at Travis Kelces game against the New York Jets.made her debut at a Chiefs game in support of the Super Bowl champ, and chatted with Kelce's mom Donna in a private box. headtopics.com

Read more:

FoxNews »

Taylor Swift joins Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds for their daughter’s birthday party in NYCThe longtime pals stepped out together for 7-year-old Inez's celebration in the Big Apple on Saturday.

Taylor Swift Spends Time with Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds in N.Y.C. — See the Photos!The pop superstar joined her two close friends on a stroll through New York City on Saturday after they were all spotted hanging out during New York Fashion Week. Swift's outing comes ahead of her expected attendance at the Kansas City Chief's game on Sunday amid her rumored romance with tight end Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift Steps Out for Dinner with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany Mahomes in N.Y.C.With the 'Game of Thrones' alum in tow, the Grammy winner was seen arriving hand-in-hand with the 'Simple Favor' star to the Italian restaurant Emilio’s Ballato on Saturday night in New York City the night before Travis Kelce's game against the Jets.

Taylor Swift and Blake Lively Have Dinner With Patrick Mahomes' WifeTaylor Swift and Blake Lively had a girls’ night with Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Matthews, before the Kansas City Chiefs’ away game

Taylor Swift steals NYC spotlight during dinner with Blake Lively, Sophie Turner and Brittany MahomesTaylor Swift dined with Blake Lively and Sophie Turner, as well as Brittany Mahomes in NYC. Brittany is the wife of Kansas City Chief's quarterback Patrick, whose No. 1 target is Travis Kelce.

Taylor Swift's Recent Dinner Squad Included Sophie Turner, Blake Lively, & Brittany MahomesShe's getting friendly with Mahomes, who is married to quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Jessie James Decker reveals what advice she would give Taylor Swift

Jessie James Decker told Fox News Digital what advice she would give to Taylor Swift when it comes to dating an athlete, saying "it's a different world."

She was back in New Jersey Sunday night with a few of her famous friends for something a little different – to support her new boyfriend Travis Kelce as the Kansas City Chiefs played the New York Jets.

Swift was joined by her best friends Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, with Hugh Jackman and Sabrina Carpenter spotted hanging out in her luxury suite.

TAYLOR SWIFT APPEARS AT CHIEFS-JETS GAME TO SUPPORT RUMORED BOYFRIEND TRAVIS KELCE'S TEAM

Taylor Swift laughs with Ryan Reynolds before heading up to her suite at Travis Kelces game against the New York Jets.made her debut at a Chiefs game in support of the Super Bowl champ, and chatted with Kelce's mom Donna in a private box.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWS