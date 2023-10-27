Taylor Swift Blue Dress Boat Photo With Harry Styles: Is It Over Now Lyrics

. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services. This site is protected by reCAPTCHA Enterprise and the GoogleTaylor Swift in a Blue Dress on a Boat: Why a 10-Year-Old Pic Is Going ViralTaylor Swift’s blue dress on a boat photo explained

In the second verse of “Is It Over Now?” Swift sings the lyrics, “Blue dress on a boat.” The lyrics seem to be a direct reference to a photo taken of her on January 4, 2013, while she was on a boat in the British Virgin Islands. The photo, whichat the time. Per the publication, Swift and Styles went on vacation in the Virgin Islands for New Year’s after they spent Christmas together.

In the pre-chorus of “Is It Over Now?”, Swift seemed to call Styles a “lying traitor” and shade him for only dating models after their breakup. Following their split, Styles went on to date models like Georgia Fowler, Camille Rowe and Kendall Jenner. headtopics.com

