Taylor Swift Becomes First Billionaire from Songwriting and Performances

According to the Forbes World's Celebrity Billionaires 2024 list, Taylor Swift has become the first person to reach billionaire status solely through her songwriting and performances. Her estimated net worth of $1.

1 billion is expected to have increased since October 2023, thanks to the success of her Eras Tour and the release of her concert film. Disney reportedly paid $75 million for the streaming rights of the film.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



VanityFair / 🏆 391. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Taylor Swift's Father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assaultTaylor Swift's father Scott Swift not charged over alleged assault with Australian photographer on Eras Tour

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift Wears Bunny Outfit in Throwback Video With Her MomTaylor Swift wore a bunny outfit in a sweet throwback video with her mom, Andrea Swift

Source: usweekly - 🏆 390. / 55 Read more »

Taylor Swift's Concert Film 'The Eras Tour' to be Released on Disney+Taylor Swift's hit concert film Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, directed by Sam Wrench and produced by Swift, will be released on Disney+. The movie chronicles Swift's highly successful 2023–2024 concert tour and earned over $260 million at the box office. It features a new name, Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), and includes new songs not featured in the theatrical version.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Taylor Swift Teases ‘Eras Tour (Taylor’s Version)’ Premiere With ‘Cardigan’ Performance ClipTaylor Swift has released a live clip of 'Cardigan' ahead of the Disney+ premiere of 'Eras Tour (Taylor's Version).'

Source: RollingStone - 🏆 483. / 51 Read more »

Disney+ Releases 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)'Disney+ released 'Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version)' which includes the entire concert and additional acoustic songs. The streaming platform created special categories to honor each of Swift's 'eras' and showcased a variety of films and TV series.

Source: CBS21NEWS - 🏆 304. / 63 Read more »

All 10 Eras In Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (Taylor's Version), RankedEidhne Gallagher is a Movie and TV Features Writer, living in Ireland. Having spent much of her life filling up countless notebooks with her writings, she decided it was time to share her work in all things in the entertainment industry and joined ScreenRant in 2022.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »