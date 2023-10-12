Taylor Swift attends ‘Eras Tour’ concert movie premiere in Los Angeles

As seen in videos posted to social media, the singer made a surprise – though highly anticipated – appearance at the event in a strapless blue gown. She posed for photos with her “Eras Tour” dancers and supporters along the carpet.

Swift’s concert movie comes on the heels of a monster run of her “Eras Tour,” which hit over 20 cities and is expected to gross over $1 billion. She’s set to resume the international leg of the tour in Argentina on November 9. Directed by Sam Wrench, the movie was filmed over three nights during the “Karma” singer’s six-night residency at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles in August.

