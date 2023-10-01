Taylor Swift at MetLife Stadium to watch Travis Kelce's Chiefs take on the Jets

The Associated Press is an independent global news organization dedicated to factual reporting.

arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff SNY posted video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.— decked out in red and white — to watch the Chiefs’ 41-10 rout of the Chicago Bears at home in a suite alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to watch the game, and apparently had to see more of Kelce and the Chiefs in action.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. NBC played a commercial for the tour about 20 minutes before kickoff.

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. (AP) — Taylor Swift couldn't just shake off another chance to watch Travis Kelce on the football field.

arrived at MetLife Stadium about 40 minutes before kickoff

SNY posted video of Swift, wearing blue jean shorts, a long-sleeved black top and leather jacket, entering the stadium’s security area with actors Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively and Hugh Jackman.— decked out in red and white — to watch the Chiefs’ 41-10 rout of the Chicago Bears at home in a suite alongside Kelce’s mother, Donna. Swift took advantage of an invitation from the All-Pro tight end to watch the game, and apparently had to see more of Kelce and the Chiefs in action.

Swift is on a break from her Eras Tour, which resumes Nov. 9 in Buenos Aires, Argentina. NBC played a commercial for the tour about 20 minutes before kickoff.

MetLife Stadium is a familiar spot for Swift, who performed three sold-out concerts there in May. Among those in attendance for two of those shows was Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who returned to the team this weekend aftersaid on his “New Heights with Jason and Travis Kelce” podcast

“Everybody was talking about her and in a great light,” Kelce said of her time spent in the suite. “And on top of that, you know, the day went perfect for Chiefs fans. Of course, we script it all, ladies and gentlemen.”

Kelce had invited Swift to that game after trying — and failing — to give her a friendship bracelet when her Eras Tour made its stop in Kansas City.