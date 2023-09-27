Taylor Swift andTravis Kelce cuddle up at restaurant after Chiefs’ win, new photos reveal

Travis Kelce rented out Prime Social to celebrate the win with his family, teammates and Taylor Swift.

, but when reviewed by The Post on Wednesday, it was no longer listed on the Suite Experience Group’s website.for the first time on his “New Heights” podcast that he co-hosts with his brother Jason on Tuesday.Taylor Swift took in the Chiefs’ game from Travis Kelce’s box last Sunday.“The slow-motion chest bumps, the high-fives with mom, it was definitely a game I will remember, that’s for damn sure,” Kelce said. “Then we just slid off in the getaway car at the end… Shoutout to Taylor for coming through and watching me rock the stage.”

Read more:

nypost »

Jason Kelce Says Brother Travis Kelce Is Being a ‘Gentleman’ With Taylor Swift“It was fun watching the whole world take it in,” added the Eagles star.

Jason Kelce knew the world would ‘lose God damn mind’ over Travis Kelce and Taylor SwiftJason Kelce knew the mere mention of his brother and a certain pop superstar would have far-reaching consequences. During an appearance on Audacy’s SportsRadio 94 WIP in Philadelphia, the Eag…

Travis Kelce says seeing Taylor Swift with his mom at Chiefs game was 'absolutely hysterical'Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce opens up about Taylor Swift watching him play Sunday. 'It was definitely a game I’ll remember,' he said.

Video Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce romance rumors boost sales for KC ChiefsTicket sales have nearly tripled for Chiefs’ home games and the New York Jets have sold the most tickets in a single day for the Chiefs-Jets game on Sunday at MetLife Stadium.

Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift 'keeping things casual' after Chiefs' game appearance fuels dating rumors: reportSocial media went into a frenzy after Taylor Swift made an appearance at the Kansas City Chiefs game on Sunday, but Travis Kelce and the pop star are reportedly keeping things 'casual.'

Travis Kelce Opens Up About Taylor Swift Appearance at Chiefs GameTravis Kelce is opening up about his Internet-breaking weekend with Taylor Swift. During the latest episode of his podcast New Heights (which he hosts with his brother, Philadelphia Eagles star Jas…