Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce Make Surprise Cameos on 'Saturday Night Live'

At a press conference featuring multiple Chiefs players on Friday, Kelce was asked about the 'latest status' of his relationship with Swift. 'The latest status is I got to see her last week,' Kelce replied. 'That's the latest status right there.' Chicago Bears both made surprise cameos Live from New York, it's Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce! The 'Karma' singer and the Kansas City Chiefs player both made surprise cameos on 'Saturday Night Live
.' Kelce made an appearance at the end of a sketch that poked fun at how the NFL is responding to his rumored relationship with Swift. Meanwhile, the 'Lover' songstress introduced her pal Ice Spice's second performance of the night. Following their cameos, the two were spotted holding hands as they made their way to a 'SNL' after-party. 'I think when I mention her and everybody knows she's at the game, the Vegas over/under on my catches goes up and down, the spread goes up and down,' Kelce quipped. 'I don't want to mess with any of that stuff so I'm just gonna keep it to myself.' The eight-time Pro Bowler has performed better statistically when Swift is in the crowd compared to when she's not. With Swift in attendance, Kelce has averaged 108 yards over four games. In the three contests she hasn't been at, he's averaged 50.3 yards. Swift's 'Eras Tour' is set to resume in Argentina on Thursday, which has left some doubt over whether she will be at Deutsche Bank Park in Frankfurt to cheer on Kelce
