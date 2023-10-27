Taylor Swift and Calvin Harris' Romance: The Way They Were

Swift and Harris (real name Adam Richard Wiles) hit it off after being introduced by Ellie Goulding in February 2015. Harris confirmed the relationship via Instagram several months later after sharing an adorable photo of the singer's cats, Meredith and Olivia.
Following news of Swift’s new relationship with actor Tom Hiddleston, the exes removed any photos featuring each other from their social media accounts. Harris later addressed the breakup in an interview with GQ.
That same month, Harris made his relationship Instagram official when he posted a photo of Swift’s beloved cats Meredith and Olivia in April 2015.The pair showed PDA during a date night in Gjelina in Venice, California, and at the 2015 Billboard Music Awards. Swift gave Harris a smooch and plenty of hugs while accepting several awards. headtopics.com
For their one-year anniversary later that month, Harris gifted Swift with an engraved locket. “3.6.15,” Swift captioned a since-deleted Instagram photo of her necklace. “One year down!”After celebrating their anniversary, the musicians jetted off to a tropical location to enjoy some R&R — and romance! Swift and Harris both shared a series of since-deleted Instagram photos from their PDA-filled vacation. In one photo posted by Swift, the two shared a kiss before sunset.
Harris addressed the breakup via social media. 'The only truth here is that a relationship came to an end & what remains is a huge amount of love and respect,' he tweeted at the time. Swift later reposted his message. headtopics.com