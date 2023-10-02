Taylor Swift and Brittany Mahomes: Queens of the Kansas City Chiefs

Taylor Swift attends Travis Kelce's Kansas City Chiefs game at MetLife StadiumBrittany, the wife of Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes, cheered with the"Cruel Summer" singer-songwriter and her famous friends in a luxury suite atThe evening before, Swift, who is rumored to be dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, invited Brittany out on the town in New York with her crew, includingTheir budding friendship marked the start of a new shared throne as queens of the...

Their budding friendship marked the start of a new shared throne as queens of the Kansas City Chiefs WAGs (Wives and Girlfriends).

The"Wildest Dreams" songstress wore a long-sleeved black top with denim shorts and knee-high black leather Louis Vuitton boots.

Taylor Swift was joined by Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and more as she cheered on Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs' game against the New York Jets on Sunday. (Rachelle Janeczek via Storyful)

Taylor Swift's squad never goes out of style, and Brittany Mahomes was welcomed into the girl group with open arms.

TAYLOR SWIFT BRINGS BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS AND HUGH JACKMAN TO TRAVIS KELCE'S CHIEFS FOOTBALL GAME

TAYLOR SWIFT BRINGS BLAKE LIVELY, RYAN REYNOLDS AND HUGH JACKMAN TO TRAVIS KELCE'S CHIEFS FOOTBALL GAME

Brittany Mahomes showed Taylor Swift the ropes Sunday night as the queens of the Kansas City Chiefs united in New Jersey to cheer on Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes against the New York Jets.Taylor and Brittany, a former professional soccer player, stood side by side Sunday in a private box to watch the guys pull off another win for Kansas City.

The"Wildest Dreams" songstress wore a long-sleeved black top with denim shorts and knee-high black leather Louis Vuitton boots.

Brittany, 28, sported fiery red leather slacks with a corset top and a long, black leather trench coat embroidered with her husband's number 15 on the back.

TAYLOR SWIFT AND TRAVIS KELCE ROMANCE DEFENDED BY VALERIE BERTINELLI WHO TELLS HATERS TO ‘SHUT UP’The high school sweethearts made things more official at the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl ring ceremony in 2020 when Patrick dropped to one knee and proposed.

One month later, they revealed she was expecting their first child. Brittany and Patrick welcomed daughter Sterling Skye in February 2021. The couple married in March 2022.Two months later, they announced another baby was on the way, and Brittany gave birth to Patrick"Bronze" Lavon Mahomes III in November.

While she's rarely too far from the sidelines, Brittany also headlines as the co-owner of the Kansas City Current in the National Women's Soccer League.

LIKE WHAT YOU’RE READING? CLICK HERE FOR MORE ENTERTAINMENT NEWSIn January 2022, Brittany celebrated the Chiefs' divisional round playoff win against the Buffalo Bills by spraying a bottle of champagne over unsuspecting crowds below her private suite.airing grievances against the NFL

"Im confused, we are allowed to tackle quarterbacks like that now? Got it. The inconsistency is BS," she wrote, before later adding,"I’m tired of dirty hits."TAYLOR SWIFT, BRITTANY MAHOMES WATCHING TIGHT CHIEFS GAME SPARKS JOKES ON SOCIAL MEDIA

"Brittany Mahomes to Taylor Swift: TIGHT ENDS DON’T ALWAYS GET THE BALL. THEY’RE ACTUALLY REALLY IMPORTANT FOR BLOCKING,"

Swift, 33, made her first appearance as one of Kelce's guests at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City on Sept. 24, and was later spotted leaving with theTaylor Swift was the talk of the town after making an appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs' game last month.She watched the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears with more Kansas City royalty by her side — Travis' mom, Donna Kelce.

Patrick and Travis, who have earned two Super Bowl championships together, are also best friends. After the game, Patrick admitted he knew Swift would be in attendance, but didn't want to stifle any plans his buddy had made with the superstar singer.

Following a touchdown completion with Kelce, he told FOX Sports' Erin Andrews,"I knew she [Swift]" was in the house …. so, I knew I had to get the ball to Travis."

He added,"I think he wanted to get in the end zone just as much as all the Swifties wanted him to."

Swift is notoriously private about her relationships, and ended a six-year romance with British actor Joe Alwyn earlier this year.Swift sang her way to the top of the charts in July, earning more No. 1 albums than any woman in history with her latest rerecorded album,She began her Eras Tour in March, and is on a break before a stop in Brazil next month. She will resume the tour in the new year with concerts scheduled around the globe, including Australia, Japan, England, Austria and back in the U.S.

Swifties can catch a glimpse of The Eras Tour at AMC and Cinemark Theatres on Oct. 13 with the world premiere of the concert film documenting the tour.