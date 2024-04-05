Taxpayers Funding Controversial Tenant Support for 'Serial Squatters'

In Bellevue , Washington , taxpayers are inadvertently funding a controversial form of tenant support , leading to thousands in rent paid for ' serial squatters ,' a local politician has said. In an interview with Fox News , Reagan Dunn , the vice-chair of the Metropolitan King County Council , criticized a taxpayer-funded program that awarded $88,000 to keep a family in a $2 million home rent-free.

The program, funded by King County taxpayers, was initially intended for COVID-19 hardship cases, and it is now under scrutiny for misuse. The issue of squatting has grown into a national concern, challenging the balance between tenant rights and property ownership. Newsweek previously reported an increasing number of incidents where squatters, or individuals occupying properties without consent, have put homeowners and landlords in difficult positions, prompting calls for legislative reform and action across several states

