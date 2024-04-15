Tax Tips for Expats and Cryptocurrency Holders

Did you know it's possible for expats to mostly get out of paying U.S. taxes? We spoke with four tax professionals to get this and other tax-day tips .

If anything, I would argue that filing on extension may actually decrease your audit risk. After all, many returns filed right at the deadline are filed in haste, some carelessly, and that can bring on an audit. Extensions can allow time to gather records, consider reporting alternatives, and get professional advice. After all, tax returns must be signed and filed under penalties of perjury, so it’s best to file accurately so you don’t have to amend later.

Bonafide residency, on the other hand, means you were a resident of a foreign country for the entire calendar year outside the United States. Note that claiming to be a nonresident in that country and paying no tax abroad could together result in not receiving a U.S. tax benefit. It’s complicated to meet the “bonafide residency” test and much clearer when you meet the “physical presence” test.

Taxes Expats U.S. Taxes Tax-Day Tips Cryptocurrency Holders

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



Cointelegraph / 🏆 562. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Tax time: Common tax scams and tips to avoid themSome of the most common scams including phishing and IRS impostors

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »

Tax tips: How to get a last-minute tax filing extensionLuckily, the Internal Revenue Service offers the opportunity to file for an extension.

Source: 6abc - 🏆 250. / 63 Read more »

Tips from tax professionals as April 15 tax deadline approachesA tax expert in Arizona has some pointers to help you as the April 15th tax filing deadline approaches. Watch the video above for more.

Source: 12News - 🏆 586. / 51 Read more »

Greens’ push to end German cryptocurrency tax exemption sparks debateThe Greens want to abolish a crypto tax exemption in Germany but face significant opposition from their coalition partners.

Source: Cointelegraph - 🏆 562. / 51 Read more »

Tax deadline approaches: Tips to file on time, obtain extensions and avoid IRS penaltiesTaxes are due in just a few days, and millions of Americans are expected to ask the IRS for an extension.

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »

Countdown to Tax Day: Filing Tips to Avoid PenaltiesAs Tax Day approaches, experts advise filing on time to avoid penalties and mistakes. Many taxpayers wait until the last minute, causing stress and potential errors. Experts also emphasize the importance of accuracy and not assuming missing forms will arrive.

Source: abc15 - 🏆 263. / 63 Read more »